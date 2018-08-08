The bruises, cuts and stitches that marked George Gomez’s face after an attack late last month told a story of his beating, allegedly at the hands of two off-duty rookie New Orleans police officers.

That image and the claims that now-former officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton attacked him after they questioned his military background and ethnicity led the City Council’s Criminal Justice Committee to call a special meeting Wednesday.

The department’s leaders faced frank questions about whether enough is being done during background checks and training to ensure potential problem officers aren’t carrying a badge and a gun.

“In the world we live in today, there is so much bigotry and hatred,” District B Councilman Jay Banks said. “Does it (training) try to touch all of that so we can weed out bad apples?”

“One of the classes (at the academy) is actually called Cultural Gumbo. It’s unique to our city,” said Deputy Chief Chris Goodly.

The NOPD says it’s never been more difficult to join its ranks, thanks in large part to the consent decree and a close eye the feds are keeping on the agency.

Goodly said that of 7,000 applications the NOPD received in 2017, only 99 people were hired.

“This is just an example of one police recruit’s security jacket,” he said as he showed the council members a folder that was stuffed with a ream of paper. “This is the amount of scrutiny and investigative resources we put into our vetting process.”

Williams has asked if enough was done to screen Galman and Sutton before they were hired. They graduated from the police academy in December 2017 and were fired seven months later after Gomez was attacked after an argument at the Mid-City Yacht Club.

Police Chief Michael Harrison noted there was nothing in their background checks and nothing during their screening process that raised any red flags.

But Deputy Chief Arlinda Westbrook, who heads up the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau, revealed that Galman had recently faced two complaints in one month.

She said neither was serious, but City Council President Jason Williams said those complaints were still troubling.

“An officer is trusted, and we are relying on them to have a higher degree of impulse control and a higher standard of decorum in the toughest situations.”

Galman and Sutton were each booked on a count of simple battery, a misdemeanor.

Westbrook said the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office will review the case to determine if they should face more severe charges.

The NOPD and FBI are also investigating if the former officers should face civil rights violations since the attack on Gomez was allegedly spurred in part by his nationality.

