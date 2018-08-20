During a public works meeting Monday, New Orleans City Council members and residents were prepared to ask Mayor Cantrell's administration and the Sewerage and Water Board questions about the raises and the planned shut-offs of water service.

However, the City Council learned about 30 minutes before the meeting began that the S&WB wasn't coming and Mayor Cantrell was holding a press conference upstairs.

The City Council wanted to ask Cantrell's administration and the S&WB why employees already making over $100K were signing off on raises for themselves. The council says one of those employees is the Director of Human Resources.

"400 employees have been lost in the last 2 years," Council member Joe Giarrusso said. "500 positions remain open. Is this a merit-based raise? I don't know."

City Council says they learned from the media that the board would be shutting off water to delinquent accounts in an attempt to save money. The council says they also learned from the media on the same day that top employees were getting raises.

"I need to know who in the administration and who in the S&WB signed off on raises at a time of financial crisis," Council President Jason Williams said.

The City Council and residents didn't get any answers because the board decided not to show up.

"There is a Byzantine fire that is S&WB and it appears that there is no plan and there is certainly not someone to explain that plan and I would like to charge anyone from any cubicle, any desk, any office in SWB or the administration to come here and explain what exactly is going on," Williams said.

Instead of answering these questions in front of the City Council and her constituents, the Mayor held a closed press conference one floor above, announcing the resignation of three Sewerage and Water Board deputy directors and a new interim director.

"I don't know how we got a new director without violating public meeting laws so I got a lot of questions if someone can go to the other side of the hall and grab someone to answer, them I will ask questions for you," Williams said.

No one from the Mayor's administration or Sewerage and Water Board showed up to Council Chambers during the two-hour long meeting but the Mayor's Communications Director sent WWL-TV the following statement:

"To be absolutely clear: there was no 'secret meeting' held to install a new Executive Director at the S&WB. As the Mayor said in her press conference today, a decision will be made at a public meeting--- called for tomorrow afternoon."

"This morning, the administration team was working to address the management issues at the Sewerage and Water Board as quickly and diligently as possible-and was not available to speak with the committee in the window provided."

