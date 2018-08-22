The New Orleans City Council will take up a resolution Thursday to stop all water shut-offs by the Sewerage & Water Board until the newly hired executive director arrives next month.

In an exclusive interview, council member-at-large Jason Williams said he and his fellow council members will introduce a moratorium on the water shut-offs, which resumed Aug. 1 after they were suspended about 10 months ago.

Cutting off water, the agency’s last-ditch collection measure, were halted after tens of thousands of customers struggled with rampant billing errors, missed statements, double charges and difficulties resolving disputed bills.

In resuming the shut-offs, the Sewerage & Water Board said it had drastically reduced the number of disputed bills, and that about 17,000 customers had overdue bills totaling more than $13 million dollars.

But City Council members say they continue to hear from constituents every day who have issues with their bills or trouble resolving ongoing old bills.

“We think it’s important to be able to agree on certain things for the people of the city. One, discontinuing water shut-offs,” Williams said. “Until a permanent director has come in and assess the problem and can articulate a plan moving forward with this billing crisis, all shut-offs should be stopped.”

The troubled utility, which is governed by an independent board, has not had a permanent director since Cedric Grant was forced into retirement shortly after widespread flooding last August exposed serious problems at the agency.

More recently, under a series of interim directors, the billing problems have added to the agency’s headaches. A solution to the billing problems has proved elusive under the temporary directors, even as the Sewerage & Water Board has warned about financial shortfalls due to uncollected payments.

The new permanent director, Ghassan Korban, is expected to start on Sept. 3. Until then, Williams said, he has no confidence that the agency has straightened out its billing problems to the point of being able to justify cutting off customers’ water.

“This is a council trying to do what we're being asked to do by the people of this city,” he said. “The people of the city are nervous. They're scared. There are some people whose water has been turned off when it was an erroneous shut-off. This is not the city we want to live in.”

Williams said he expects the council to pass the resolution unanimously, but admits it will not carry the force of law. Ultimately, it will be up to the administration and the Sewerage and Water Board to accept the council’s wishes.

Williams said he is doing everything in his power to convince other officials to take the necessary steps for a moratorium.

“I think the situation is critical,” Williams said. “I will be having as many conversations as possible with the administration and with whomever has the decision-making authority.”

Mike Perlstein can be reached at mperlstein@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL