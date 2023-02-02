City council to set pay range as search for new NOPD superintendent continues

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council is expected to create a pay range for the next NOPD chief as part of the city's search for a permanent superintendent.
According to NOLA.com, Councilman Joe Giarrusso wrote an ordinance that would set the annual wages for the NOPD superintendent between $273,000 and $359,000.
Michelle Woodfork has served as the interim superintendent of the department since last December, weeks after Shaun Ferguson stepped down as chief.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been running the search since then. As of Tuesday, the IASP has until April 21 to replace Woodfork under city policy.
Councilmembers may try to change this rule though and extend Supt. Woodfork's stay as head of the NOPD. On Thursday, Council President J.P. Morrell, plans to introduce a measure that would give the interim superintendent another six months until a full time person is named.