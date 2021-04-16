City Hall lists more than 100 vacant lots neighbors can 'Mow to Own'

New Orleans residents who qualify must agree to maintain the property for at least one year then pay for the lot's assessed value.

NEW ORLEANS — Most New Orleans residents wouldn't be surprised by the sight of a vacant lot that has gone unmaintained, leaving neighbors concerned about pests from overgrown grass.

What may be a surprise is City Hall's most recent efforts to fix the issue.

Beginning Friday, more than 100 vacant city-owned lots throughout New Orleans will be made available to people who live next door, a statement from the mayor's office said.

"The program offers neighbors who own property adjacent to a blighted lot the opportunity to apply to take care of and eventually purchase such vacant lots," the statement said.

People who live adjacent to these properties can extend their yards or home into them, depending on zoning and land use regulations — but people wishing to push out the borders of their property need first apply to the program.

"This is another tool to fight blight and build transferable wealth for residents in their neighborhood," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "Further, this program is a win-win for the City of New Orleans because it helps remove eyesore properties that reduce residents’ quality of life as well as reducing the resources the City needs to maintain blighted lots."

Click here to apply.

New Orleans residents who qualify must agree to maintain the property for at least one year then pay for the lot's assessed value.

The city will deduct $875 from the total cost of the purchase, and that deduction represents the cost of maintaining the lot for the year.

Applicants will have to make a deposit of $650 if they're approved.

Here's a list of the properties and their respective tax bill #

