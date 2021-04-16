x
City Hall lists more than 100 vacant lots neighbors can 'Mow to Own'

New Orleans residents who qualify must agree to maintain the property for at least one year then pay for the lot's assessed value.

NEW ORLEANS — Most New Orleans residents wouldn't be surprised by the sight of a vacant lot that has gone unmaintained, leaving neighbors concerned about pests from overgrown grass.

What may be a surprise is City Hall's most recent efforts to fix the issue.

Beginning Friday, more than 100 vacant city-owned lots throughout New Orleans will be made available to people who live next door, a statement from the mayor's office said.

"The program offers neighbors who own property adjacent to a blighted lot the opportunity to apply to take care of and eventually purchase such vacant lots," the statement said.

People who live adjacent to these properties can extend their yards or home into them, depending on zoning and land use regulations — but people wishing to push out the borders of their property need first apply to the program.

"This is another tool to fight blight and build transferable wealth for residents in their neighborhood," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "Further, this program is a win-win for the City of New Orleans because it helps remove eyesore properties that reduce residents’ quality of life as well as reducing the resources the City needs to maintain blighted lots."

Click here to apply. Scroll down for a list of properties with each property's tax bill number

New Orleans residents who qualify must agree to maintain the property for at least one year then pay for the lot's assessed value.

The city will deduct $875 from the total cost of the purchase, and that deduction represents the cost of maintaining the lot for the year.

Applicants will have to make a deposit of $650 if they're approved.

Here's a list of the properties and their respective tax bill #

  • 3361 WILLIAM STREET    513001203
  • 3330 FRANK STREET    513001219
  • 3428 BRYSON STREET    513001933
  • 898401 ALBERT ST    513009216
  • 900101 ALBERT ST    513009401
  • 3530 ADRIAN STREET    513012305
  • 3360 ADRIAN STREET    513012520
  • 3317 ADRIAN STREET    513012905
  • 3220 BENNET ST    513012911
  • 1417 DE ARMAS ST    513302225
  • 5 BELLEVILLE CT    513302705
  • 1732 HENDEE ST    513402510
  • 1825 WAGNER ST    513402703
  • 1713 WAGNER ST    513402715
  • 1160701 CASA CALVO ST    513503702
  • 1636 FARRAGUT STREET    513503809
  • 1740 FARRAGUT ST    513503813
  • 2033 ELIZARDI BLVD    513514115
  • 2000 ELIZARDI BLVD    513514207
  • 1244501 ELMWOOD PARK DR    513607803
  • 3171 POTOMAC STREET    513609410
  • 3107 PTOLEMY ST    513700804
  • 3322 NEWTON ST    513701404
  • 1224 ODEON ST    513702107
  • 1231 HORACE ST    513702109
  • 1226 ODEON ST    513702117
  • 3320 LAMARQUE ST    513702221
  • 1285001 HORACE ST    513702230
  • 3303 LAMARQUE ST    513702302
  • 1805 ODEON STREET    513702910
  • 1720 HORACE ST    513703230
  • 1724 ODEON STREET    513703306
  • 1295201 HORACE ST    513703410
  • 425 WILTZ LN    513705507
  • 3080 SULLEN PL    513807921
  • 3241 BOYD ST    513808202
  • 4136 POLK STREET    513909916
  • 2110 FLORIDA AVE    37W302704
  • 2823 COMUS CT    38W202213
  • 3129 DEERS ST    38W208807
  • 2655 BENEFIT ST    38W209307
  • 2743 BAY ST    38W302908
  • 2763 BAY ST    38W302929
  • 2765 ACACIA ST    38W304414
  • 7917 BURKE AVE    39W001012
  • 8009 BASS ST    39W005106
  • 8029 VINCENT RD    39W005317
  • 7912 VINCENT RD    39W006904
  • 40268 MARQUIS ST    39W010012
  • 7154 W LAVERNE ST    39W020814
  • ADDRESS POINT OK    39W047415
  • 13951 WALES ST    39W076706
  • 7901 SHAMROCK DR    39W076718
  • 14052 CURRAN BLVD    39W079604
  • 6316 MARAIS ST    39W210914
  • 6418 MARQUE ST    39W212618
  • 1216 GORDON ST    39W300511
  • 47087 N DERBIGNY ST    39W404112
  • 1632 GORDON ST    39W404308
  • 2021 FELICIANA ST    39W506402
  • 3050 N MIRO ST    39W507223
  • 2112 BARTHOLOMEW ST    39W508005
  • 3217 N MIRO ST    39W513125
  • 2209 FELICIANA ST    39W513303
  • 2337 CLOUET ST    39W600521
  • 2317 CLOUET ST    39W600526
  • 2331 PIETY ST    39W600708
  • 49749 LOUISA ST    39W607525
  • 2522 CLOUET ST    39W608708
  • 50110 BENTON ST    39W612901
  • 2633 DESIRE ST    39W615108
  • 3142 LAUSSAT PL    39W615410
  • 3136 FLORIDA AVE    39W615508
  • 2628 PORT ST    39W616525
  • 2915 LOUISA ST    39W704912
  • 2822 PIETY ST    39W704931
  • 2821 CLOUET ST    39W705104
  • 2921 CLOUET ST    39W705113
  • 2832 METROPOLITAN ST    39W705129
  • 2814 METROPOLITAN ST    39W705132
  • 3108 LOUISA ST    39W709324
  • 3049 CLOUET ST    39W709409
  • 3115 CLOUET ST    39W709412
  • 3138 METROPOLITAN ST    39W709419
  • 3120 METROPOLITAN ST    39W709422
  • 3049 FELICIANA ST    39W709509
  • 3133 FELICIANA ST    39W709515
  • 3022 CLOUET ST    39W709531
  • 3010 CLOUET ST    39W709533
  • 3139 PIETY ST    39W710208
  • 3221 PIETY ST    39W713704
  • 3221 LOUISA ST    39W713804
  • 3215 FELICIANA ST    39W714103
  • 3440 LOUISA ST    39W719008
  • 3404 METROPOLITAN ST    39W719103
  • 2923 POWHATAN ST    39W801214
  • 3912 METROPOLITAN ST    39W803808
  • 3851 METROPOLITAN ST    39W804213
  • 3818 LOUISA ST    39W804503
  • 3618 ST FERDINAND ST    39W827711
  • 3729 ST FERDINAND ST    39W828012
  • 113 LIBERTY TERRACE DR    39W829705
  • 6807 GENTILLY RD    39W903302
  • 4421 AMERICA ST    39W904507
  • 4649 DALE ST    39W905008
  • 4851 AMERICA ST    39W905426
  • 4835 RAY AVE    39W913106
  • 4224 DARBY ST    39W918504
  • 4220 MCCOY ST    39W918605
  • 4204 MCCOY ST    39W918609
  • 4910 REYNES ST    39W927101
  • 13119 LAVAL ST    39W958222
  • 14432 DWYER BLVD    39W966507

