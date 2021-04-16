City Hall lists more than 100 vacant lots neighbors can 'Mow to Own'

NEW ORLEANS — Most New Orleans residents wouldn't be surprised by the sight of a vacant lot that has gone unmaintained, leaving neighbors concerned about pests from overgrown grass.
What may be a surprise is City Hall's most recent efforts to fix the issue.
Beginning Friday, more than 100 vacant city-owned lots throughout New Orleans will be made available to people who live next door, a statement from the mayor's office said.
"The program offers neighbors who own property adjacent to a blighted lot the opportunity to apply to take care of and eventually purchase such vacant lots," the statement said.
People who live adjacent to these properties can extend their yards or home into them, depending on zoning and land use regulations — but people wishing to push out the borders of their property need first apply to the program.
"This is another tool to fight blight and build transferable wealth for residents in their neighborhood," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "Further, this program is a win-win for the City of New Orleans because it helps remove eyesore properties that reduce residents’ quality of life as well as reducing the resources the City needs to maintain blighted lots."
Click here to apply. Scroll down for a list of properties with each property's tax bill number
New Orleans residents who qualify must agree to maintain the property for at least one year then pay for the lot's assessed value.
The city will deduct $875 from the total cost of the purchase, and that deduction represents the cost of maintaining the lot for the year.
Applicants will have to make a deposit of $650 if they're approved.
Here's a list of the properties and their respective tax bill #
- 3361 WILLIAM STREET 513001203
- 3330 FRANK STREET 513001219
- 3428 BRYSON STREET 513001933
- 898401 ALBERT ST 513009216
- 900101 ALBERT ST 513009401
- 3530 ADRIAN STREET 513012305
- 3360 ADRIAN STREET 513012520
- 3317 ADRIAN STREET 513012905
- 3220 BENNET ST 513012911
- 1417 DE ARMAS ST 513302225
- 5 BELLEVILLE CT 513302705
- 1732 HENDEE ST 513402510
- 1825 WAGNER ST 513402703
- 1713 WAGNER ST 513402715
- 1160701 CASA CALVO ST 513503702
- 1636 FARRAGUT STREET 513503809
- 1740 FARRAGUT ST 513503813
- 2033 ELIZARDI BLVD 513514115
- 2000 ELIZARDI BLVD 513514207
- 1244501 ELMWOOD PARK DR 513607803
- 3171 POTOMAC STREET 513609410
- 3107 PTOLEMY ST 513700804
- 3322 NEWTON ST 513701404
- 1224 ODEON ST 513702107
- 1231 HORACE ST 513702109
- 1226 ODEON ST 513702117
- 3320 LAMARQUE ST 513702221
- 1285001 HORACE ST 513702230
- 3303 LAMARQUE ST 513702302
- 1805 ODEON STREET 513702910
- 1720 HORACE ST 513703230
- 1724 ODEON STREET 513703306
- 1295201 HORACE ST 513703410
- 425 WILTZ LN 513705507
- 3080 SULLEN PL 513807921
- 3241 BOYD ST 513808202
- 4136 POLK STREET 513909916
- 2110 FLORIDA AVE 37W302704
- 2823 COMUS CT 38W202213
- 3129 DEERS ST 38W208807
- 2655 BENEFIT ST 38W209307
- 2743 BAY ST 38W302908
- 2763 BAY ST 38W302929
- 2765 ACACIA ST 38W304414
- 7917 BURKE AVE 39W001012
- 8009 BASS ST 39W005106
- 8029 VINCENT RD 39W005317
- 7912 VINCENT RD 39W006904
- 40268 MARQUIS ST 39W010012
- 7154 W LAVERNE ST 39W020814
- ADDRESS POINT OK 39W047415
- 13951 WALES ST 39W076706
- 7901 SHAMROCK DR 39W076718
- 14052 CURRAN BLVD 39W079604
- 6316 MARAIS ST 39W210914
- 6418 MARQUE ST 39W212618
- 1216 GORDON ST 39W300511
- 47087 N DERBIGNY ST 39W404112
- 1632 GORDON ST 39W404308
- 2021 FELICIANA ST 39W506402
- 3050 N MIRO ST 39W507223
- 2112 BARTHOLOMEW ST 39W508005
- 3217 N MIRO ST 39W513125
- 2209 FELICIANA ST 39W513303
- 2337 CLOUET ST 39W600521
- 2317 CLOUET ST 39W600526
- 2331 PIETY ST 39W600708
- 49749 LOUISA ST 39W607525
- 2522 CLOUET ST 39W608708
- 50110 BENTON ST 39W612901
- 2633 DESIRE ST 39W615108
- 3142 LAUSSAT PL 39W615410
- 3136 FLORIDA AVE 39W615508
- 2628 PORT ST 39W616525
- 2915 LOUISA ST 39W704912
- 2822 PIETY ST 39W704931
- 2821 CLOUET ST 39W705104
- 2921 CLOUET ST 39W705113
- 2832 METROPOLITAN ST 39W705129
- 2814 METROPOLITAN ST 39W705132
- 3108 LOUISA ST 39W709324
- 3049 CLOUET ST 39W709409
- 3115 CLOUET ST 39W709412
- 3138 METROPOLITAN ST 39W709419
- 3120 METROPOLITAN ST 39W709422
- 3049 FELICIANA ST 39W709509
- 3133 FELICIANA ST 39W709515
- 3022 CLOUET ST 39W709531
- 3010 CLOUET ST 39W709533
- 3139 PIETY ST 39W710208
- 3221 PIETY ST 39W713704
- 3221 LOUISA ST 39W713804
- 3215 FELICIANA ST 39W714103
- 3440 LOUISA ST 39W719008
- 3404 METROPOLITAN ST 39W719103
- 2923 POWHATAN ST 39W801214
- 3912 METROPOLITAN ST 39W803808
- 3851 METROPOLITAN ST 39W804213
- 3818 LOUISA ST 39W804503
- 3618 ST FERDINAND ST 39W827711
- 3729 ST FERDINAND ST 39W828012
- 113 LIBERTY TERRACE DR 39W829705
- 6807 GENTILLY RD 39W903302
- 4421 AMERICA ST 39W904507
- 4649 DALE ST 39W905008
- 4851 AMERICA ST 39W905426
- 4835 RAY AVE 39W913106
- 4224 DARBY ST 39W918504
- 4220 MCCOY ST 39W918605
- 4204 MCCOY ST 39W918609
- 4910 REYNES ST 39W927101
- 13119 LAVAL ST 39W958222
- 14432 DWYER BLVD 39W966507
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.