City Park working to restore grounds after Hurricane Ida

The damaged caused by Hurricane Ida is estimated at about $500,000, according to park officials.

NEW ORLEANS — City Park lost a total of six live oak trees during Hurricane Ida as recovery efforts continue.

Park officials said the damage is about 15 to 20 percent worse than when Hurricane Zeta hit the area last October.

And while Zeta did provide some benefits like helping thinning out trees, it caused $200,000 in damages. The clean-up from last year and the COVID-19 pandemic have left the park's financial reserves depleted.

“From a cashflow standpoint, that is really significant for us,” one park official said.

Park officials said it could be at least a month before the park is back up and running. They are also removing downed trees at the Bayou Oaks at City Park North Course.