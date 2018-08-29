Hurricane Katrina, 13 years ago, presented New Orleans with many tough questions, one of them being, “Is there the will and resources to rebuild City Park?”

The storm and levee failure flooded 95 percent of the park, killing thousands of trees and causing $43 million worth of damage.

“You looked at the devastation and said how does it come back? What if we lose this 1,300-acre jewel? I think it was a wakeup call,” Rob Deviney, City Park chief operating officer, said.

Deviney said after the initial shock, employees, volunteers and the New Orleans community pulled together to rebuild City Park. In the years since Katrina, more than $100 million in FEMA funds and private donations have spent renovating and re-imagining the park.

The improvements include a new golf course, putting venues, a dog park and new amusement park rides.

7,500 new trees have also been planted. Visitors, new and old, locals and out-of-towners, are impressed.

“They've diversified a lot of the offerings. There's enough things for children. There's enough things for young adults. There’s enough things for retirees like us. They're working pretty hard at it,” Patrick Pritchett, City Park visitor, said.

“It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. I love it,” another City Park visitor, Anessa Simon said.

“We come here to walk or run. We use the tracks. We use the outdoor gym. This is our first visit to NOMA,” another visitor Jean Pritchett said.

Now, as you look across City Park there are signs of progress everywhere you turn. The new Children’s Museum is nearly complete. Workers are building an extension to the park’s sculpture garden.

“It was a community effort to get it to where it is today. We're proud of it. I think the citizens of this community are proud of it,” Deviney said.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

