After a 5-hour long meeting, the City Planning Commission voted to table a controversial short-term rental plan that could allow such rentals in the French Quarter.

The commission was delayed for two hours because of a lack of a quorum and after the hearing finally got underway, people spoke for three hours. The city commissioned a study on short-term rentals that recommended lifting the current ban in the French Quarter, which has been in place since 1969. The study says that all neighborhoods should be treated the same as far as short-term rental rules and regulations are concerned, but residents say the French Quarter is not the same as other neighborhoods and they are facing unique problems with tourists.

Those against lifting the short term rental ban say dealing with rowdy Airbnb guests impact their quality of life and short-term rentals raise the cost of rent and force residents out of their neighborhoods.

Those in favor say renting out their homes allows them to continue to own property.

The commission decided since this is such a controversial topic, they need more time before making a decision and both sides agreed that was the best thing to do. The Planning Commission will meet on October 3rd and residents will have another chance at that meeting to provide public comment.

