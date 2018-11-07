NEW ORLEANS - The divisive short term rental debate continues in New Orleans.

On Tuesday, dozens of people spoke out for and against it at a public forum held by the City Planning Commission. It was supposed to last two hours, but ended up going about three hours. People who shared their thoughts on the subject hope it'll help create regulations that benefit everyone.

There's division when it comes to short term rentals in New Orleans.

"We grew up here, this is our city and we want to live here," said Wynika White.

"The experience has been great for me," said Bret Bodin.

The rift was seen Tuesday at a City Planning Commission public hearing, held in an effort to study how to better regulate listings around town. Short term rental owners argue it helps the local economy, turns blighted properties around and promotes New Orleans among other things.

"I don't live in New York City, San Francisco, I live here," said Bodin. "It gives people a true sense of what the city is all about, that it's not just Bourbon Street."

"I have a short term rental and I don't believe I'm part of the problem," said Brenda McGee. "I'm not a conglomerate, I'm not a corporation, I'm just one individual who's trying to survive. The cost of living in New Orleans has escalated tremendously."

Others though believe it's causing rent to skyrocket, ruining neighborhoods, and hurting people in the service industry.

"A lot of our workers are being put out, pushed out into Metairie and the Westbank and they've grown up in the city and they want to stay," said Leah Bailey.

"Short term rentals, they're expanding all over the place," said White. "I can't even go back to the area I grew up in and it effects us."

For or against, one thing people agree on is regulations are a must.

"I'm trusting in them so I know they're going to do a great job," said White.

Because ultimately, the goal is the same: making New Orleans a place everyone can experience and enjoy.

"We who are property owners, we live in New Orleans, we invest in the city," said McGee.

"I've grown up in this city and definitely we want to make sure that people stay here," said Bailey. "People make this city what it is."

Some of the things suggested including a one host, one-home policy, putting a cap on the number of rentals someone can have, and some argue it should even be banned in certain parts of the city. Public comment will go until August 20th and the final results of the study are expected to go to the council in September.

Jade Cunningham can be reached at jcunningham@wwltv.com.

