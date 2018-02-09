It was just a few days ago Katrina survivors were commemorating the anniversary of the hurricane.

However, some of those survivors also had to endure the August 5th flooding, and are still recovering from that.

"We had about a foot in here," Omar Casimire, who runs the Katrina National Museum in Mid-City, said.

Casimire remembers that flood.

"So, all the books on the bottom bookcases, the files on the bottom cases were damaged," he said.

Casimire estimates about $70,000 worth of books, and artifacts were damaged.

"So, it's a lot of trauma to take today for some people because these storms are forming now," he said.

In a news release issued Saturday, the City of New Orleans says it's preparing for a heavy rain event this coming week as a tropical wave heads to the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service anticipates heavy rain, and higher than normal tides to impact New Orleans. As a result, the Mayor's office says the City is preparing.

The Sewerage and Water Board will have crews standing by, ready to operate every large pump station, and to monitor those that are automated. Right now it says 115 of 120 pumps are available.

The City also stated the Department of Public Works has and continues to clean and unclog basins, and the New Orleans Police and Fire Department will get ready, barriers in flood-prone areas so drivers don't get stuck.

It may all sound repetitive but, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford notes how quickly conditions can change.

"Really regardless, whether it's a fully developed tropical system or some tropical wave or some low pressure, when we have the heavy rain in the city of New Orleans, as you know that's a concern," Cranford said.

Casimire hopes the City and the Sewerage and Water Board have been able to make improvements that will help to prevent flooding, but he's realistic.

"They just don't have the manpower and the money to address the situation, so we're looking at the possibility of another major flood in here," Casimire said.

Jacqueline Quynh can be reached at jquynh@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL