Plans in the works since May to allow electric scooters to roll through New Orleans came to a screeching halt Friday.

City Councilwoman Kristin Palmer and the Cantrell administration announced in a joint statement that they will stop working on a pilot program for electric scooters since it is “not feasible at this time.”

“The potential complications for public safety are too high for us to move forward," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a prepared statement.

The decision came after research, community feedback and weekly meetings to discuss the possible regulations, the statement said.

"In a city that is still working to establish a safe infrastructure and culture for bicycles, introducing hundreds of new small vehicles like the scooters would only serve to complicate these efforts,” Palmer said in the statement.

Palmer, chairwoman of the City Council’s Transportation and Airport Committee, added that there are concerns about educating tourists about the specific rules of the proposed pilot program.

Lime, a scooter-sharing company, went before the committee in June with hopes of getting the green-light to begin operating in the city.

The city had said it would like the electric scooters to be locked up when not in use, like the new Blue Bikes.

A Lime representative said at the time that would not be “viable” since the scooters are not designed to be locked up any that is not how the business operates in any other city.

Committee members also had concerns about policing the scooters to make sure they are not used on sidewalks or left in areas that will be in the way of people.

