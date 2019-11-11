NEW ORLEANS — Anticipating a strong cold front overnight, New Orleans officials will acitivate their Citywide Freeze Plan Tuesday morning.

The action plan will begin 8 a.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson from Mayor Cantrell's office said. It's scheduled to end at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 40s, WWL-TV meteorologists said in a forecast. Strong north winds will make the weather feel like it's in the 30s.

The National Weather Service predicts feels like temperatures in the 20s early Wednesday morning.

City officials said people should take precautions to protect each other, pets and plants during cold weather, using these tips:

Stay warm:

Stay inside, in a heated environment, during extremely cold weather.

If you are homeless, seek shelter. The citywide freeze plan offers free shelter for the homeless.

If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly and the chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets and plants inside.

Be safe:

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will provide temporary shelter for the homeless. Please call the New Orleans Police Department's non-emergency number, 504.821.2222, if you see someone in need of shelter.

People who need shelter are welcome, free of charge, at these locations under the following conditions: