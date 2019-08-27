NEW ORLEANS — People across southeast Louisiana will observe the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina this Thursday.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

The sorrows and struggles that followed Hurricane Katrina forever changed our lives. Though some memories fade, we’ll never be able to put that storm and its aftermath behind us.

We’ve also learned some hard lessons. Individually, we all must stay prepared in advance of a storm. And collectively, every storm reminds us how vulnerable we are, all across south Louisiana.

For decades, we’ve been warned that we’re losing our coast, which is our first line of defense against hurricanes and tropical storms.

If nothing else, Katrina should forever remind us that coastal land loss is an ongoing emergency – and we need to respond to it like our lives depend on it.

Because they do.

