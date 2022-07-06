Clancy: Abortion, gun laws dominate Louisiana's legislative session

Louisiana lawmakers ended their annual session Monday without enacting some of the most controversial proposals.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Legislative sessions typically deliver mixed results. This year was no exception.

Abortion and gun rights dominated the session, with abortion opponents winning most of their battles. One notable exception: Lawmakers rejected a bill to let prosecutors bring murder charges against women who obtain abortions.

Efforts to let citizens carry concealed firearms without permits or training failed. So did proposals to loosen gun restrictions imposed against domestic abusers. Lawmakers also refused to make it more difficult for victims of domestic abuse to get protective orders. Those were big wins for domestic violence victims.

Now, Governor John Bel Edwards must decide whether to sign bills that passed in the final hours. He has about three weeks to do that. We'll be watching.