NEW ORLEANS — Like her late mother, Congresswoman and Ambassador Lindy Boggs, political journalist Cokie Roberts was a trailblazer.

Lindy forever changed women's power and influence in Congress. Cokie was a role model for political journalists at a time when men dominated the field.

She covered many of the politicians that Lindy and Hale Boggs worked with, but Cokie always maintained her objectivity and sense of fairness. Like her parents, she fearlessly championed the notion that people can disagree politically without being disagreeable.

In this age of smashmouth politics, Cokie Roberts was beacon of civility. She understood that relationships matter more than differences.

With Cokie Roberts' passing, America has lost a voice of reason, just when we need it more than ever.

