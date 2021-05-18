Clancy: Buddy Roemer's legacy endures

Flags across Louisiana today fly at half-mast for former Governor Buddy Roemer, who died yesterday at the age of 77.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana politics is hard on reform governors.

In his one term, from 1988 to 1992, Buddy Roemer aimed high. He swept into office promising a “Roemer revolution” to clean up state politics. He convinced lawmakers and voters to adopt significant tax reforms. He took on the polluters, tying industrial tax exemptions to environmental compliance. He promoted education reforms.

Roemer was strategically brilliant, but he didn’t engage well with other politicians. That, and a stubborn streak, stymied many of his efforts. After a single term, he lost a bid for reelection, along with a comeback bid four years after that.