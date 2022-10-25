Clancy: City Council needs more time to vet the Mayor's budget

Mayor Cantrell today proposed throwing hundreds of millions of dollars next year at crime, blight and other quality-of-life problems that plague New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell’s proposed budget for next year prioritizes public safety, blight, potholes and other quality of life issues.

That sounds great, but the devil is always in the details — especially in a $1.5 billion budget. Next week, the City Council will begin holding budget hearings, but council members have to adopt a budget by Dec. 1.

The City Charter requires mayors to submit budgets by Nov. 1, which leaves the council too little time to do its work. Councilman Joe Giarrusso wants to change the mayor’s deadline to Oct. 1, to give the council — and the public — more time to check the numbers.

That’s a good idea. We have enough potholes in our streets. We don’t need any in the city’s budget.