NEW ORLEANS — A committee of the New Orleans City Council will meet tomorrow to consider lowering utility bills for ratepayers across the city.

That's the topic of this week's Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

Lower utility bills are coming to New Orleans, even if only slightly lower.

Entergy proposes a 10 percent reduction in its allowable profit margin. The city council's utility advisers and several advocacy groups want to cut it 15 percent, or more. That's a difference of only a few dollars on most monthly bills.

The Council's utilities committee meets tomorrow at 10 o'clock to consider Entergy's rate case — and a potential fine against Entergy for failing to prevent power outages. Also in the mix are ways Entergy could help the Sewerage & Water Board.

It's great that utility rates will coming down, if only a tad, but that's just one piece of this regulatory puzzle. The council should try to lower rates and improve reliability -- and get some help for the Sewerage and Water Board.

