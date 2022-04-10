x
Clancy's Commentaries

Clancy Commentary: citizens deserve full transparency from Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos comments on Mayor Cantrell's claims she'll repay the city for first-class travel expenses.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she’s "moving forward" to repay the city for her first-class travel arrangements. But there remain some important unanswered questions. 

Finally, Mayor Cantrell promises to repay the city for her first-class travel, but her promise seems deliberately vague.

For example, she won’t say how, or when, she’ll repay the city. Those are important questions. Since the travel was job-related, she could legally use her campaign account to pay up. Yet, she won’t commit. As for a deadline, we taxpayers have deadlines for paying taxes, and the city enforces those deadlines.

Cantrell likes to talk about being transparent, but saying she’s “moving forward” — without saying how or when she’ll pay — is the exact opposite of transparency. Stop taking us for fools, Mayor. If you’re going to do the right thing, do it all the way. Citizens deserve full transparency.

