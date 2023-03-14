Clancy: Recall organizers are just as dysfunctional as the Mayor

As expected, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is challenging a settlement that could make it easier for her to be recalled.

NEW ORLEANS — LaToya Cantrell’s dysfunction as mayor gave rise to the recall petition against her. But since then, we’ve seen dysfunction — particularly, a lack of transparency — by the recall organizers, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Judge Jennifer Medley (who presided over the recall organizers’ lawsuit after signing the recall petition), and Orleans Registrar Sandra Wilson.

I don’t blame the mayor one bit for challenging Ardoin’s “settlement” lowering the recall petition’s signature threshold. There’s no legal precedent for it.

And we’re probably not done with lawsuits. If the number of recall signatures certified by Registrar Wilson falls between the two “official” numbers given by Ardoin, you can bet we’ll see more litigation.

Meanwhile, it feels like we’re living in madcap comedy: “Dysfunction Everywhere, All at Once.”