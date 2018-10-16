There’s no such thing as a minor election. Every election is important.

If you’re 18 years old or older but not yet registered to vote on November 6, you can still register. The voter registrars’ offices are closed right now, but you can still register tonight online. It’s easy.

Just use the “Geaux Vote” online registration system, available through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, at sos.la.gov. If you have a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card, you can complete the registration process immediately, online. Or you can print and mail your application and have it processed before Election Day.

Either way, the deadline for registering online is 11:59PM tonight.

