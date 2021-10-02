Clancy Commentary: NOPD keeping us safe this Mardi Gras

One thing hasn’t changed: The men and women of NOPD will still work long hours — all over town, not just in the crowded French Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanians have responded to COVID restrictions during Mardi Gras with typical aplomb. But we still need to thank those who keep us safe.

No matter what, next Tuesday won’t be just another Tuesday in New Orleans. From house floats to Floats in the Oaks, New Orleanians are determined to celebrate Mardi Gras safely and in style.

One thing hasn’t changed: The men and women of NOPD will still work long hours — all over town, not just in the crowded French Quarter.

So it’s important again this year to say “thanks” by supporting the Police and Justice Foundation’s annual “Adopt-a-Cop” program. For as little as $20, you can help feed and hydrate officers this weekend. Giving is easy. Just go to www.nopjf.org and hit the “Donate Now” button.

The Krewe of Hermes will match our donations up to $50,000. That’s another great example of carnival spirit.

You can also donate by going to our home page at WWLTV.com.