x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Clancy's Commentaries

Clancy Commentary: NOPD keeping us safe this Mardi Gras

One thing hasn’t changed: The men and women of NOPD will still work long hours — all over town, not just in the crowded French Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanians have responded to COVID restrictions during Mardi Gras with typical aplomb. But we still need to thank those who keep us safe.

No matter what, next Tuesday won’t be just another Tuesday in New Orleans. From house floats to Floats in the Oaks, New Orleanians are determined to celebrate Mardi Gras safely and in style.

One thing hasn’t changed: The men and women of NOPD will still work long hours — all over town, not just in the crowded French Quarter.

So it’s important again this year to say “thanks” by supporting the Police and Justice Foundation’s annual “Adopt-a-Cop” program. For as little as $20, you can help feed and hydrate officers this weekend. Giving is easy. Just go to www.nopjf.org and hit the “Donate Now” button.

The Krewe of Hermes will match our donations up to $50,000. That’s another great example of carnival spirit.

You can also donate by going to our home page at WWLTV.com.

RELATED: No parade? No problem! Muses focusing on shoes and community this year

RELATED: Metairie expects big business weekend with New Orleans shut down for Mardi Gras
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021