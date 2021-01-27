Clancy: Crime is up nationally, but that's no excuse for New Orleans

From car break-ins to murders, New Orleans has seen a significant spike in crime. And it’s no consolation to hear that crime is up everywhere.

NEW ORLEANS — We parents know what it feels like when a child brings home a bad grade and says, “But everybody did poorly on this test.”

Our response, of course, is, “But I’m not everybody’s parent. Why did YOU do so badly?”

That’s how I look at the crime problem. Yes, crime’s up everywhere, but that’s no comfort to someone whose car or home was broken into, or worse, whose loved one was murdered. Crime may be a national problem, but every crime happens locally. And that’s where the solutions have to happen.

City officials are scrambling to find answers. They know that voters may not be able to hold criminals accountable, but they can hold politicians accountable. And this is an election year.

