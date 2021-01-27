x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Clancy's Commentaries

Clancy: Crime is up nationally, but that's no excuse for New Orleans

From car break-ins to murders, New Orleans has seen a significant spike in crime. And it’s no consolation to hear that crime is up everywhere.

NEW ORLEANS — We parents know what it feels like when a child brings home a bad grade and says, “But everybody did poorly on this test.” 

Our response, of course, is, “But I’m not everybody’s parent. Why did YOU do so badly?”

That’s how I look at the crime problem. Yes, crime’s up everywhere, but that’s no comfort to someone whose car or home was broken into, or worse, whose loved one was murdered. Crime may be a national problem, but every crime happens locally. And that’s where the solutions have to happen.

City officials are scrambling to find answers. They know that voters may not be able to hold criminals accountable, but they can hold politicians accountable. And this is an election year.

RELATED: As car break-ins continue to soar in Orleans, solutions remain elusive

RELATED: Carjackings up 90% from last 4 years in New Orleans; new report outlines upswing in violent crime

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020