NEW ORLEANS — A recent cyberattack has relegated New Orleans City Hall to the age of paper and ink, possibly till next year.

While city services slow to a scrawl, police and the feds are working to find out who launched the attack. There is some good news: city officials reacted in time to prevent more damage by unplugging computers quickly after detecting the attack.

Governor Edwards says this is the new normal.

Other recent cyberattacks hit two sheriffs’ offices and the state office of motor vehicles. Cyberattacks now disrupt Americans where we live, work — and vote.

It’s a national security threat that all members of Congress, and the President, need to take more seriously than ever.

RELATED: Clancy DuBos: A list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

RELATED: Clancy: What's next for John Bel Edwards?

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.