NEW ORLEANS — There’s never a good time to raise taxes, but there’s definitely a bad time to cut taxes — especially taxes on Big Oil. Right now the state faces budget shortfall of almost a billion dollars.

The price of oil is so low almost nobody’s drilling. So why cut oil severance taxes? Especially when it could mean deep cuts to public hospitals … in the middle of a pandemic?

I’m not anti-business. Far from it. I want all our businesses, especially our small businesses, to come back stronger than ever. That won’t happen by cutting health care — a la Bobby Jindal — for the benefit of Big Oil.

The governor should veto any bills that put Big Oil’s profits ahead of public health.

