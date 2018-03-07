Tomorrow we celebrate our independence. We’ll do it with parades and fireworks, backyard barbecues and some beer.

But let’s not forget what safeguards our independence, and our freedom. What men and women have fought and died for, what leaders and soldiers take oaths to defend. It’s our constitution. It’s not the flag or the national anthem — it’s our Constitution that makes us Americans.

So as we celebrate, take a moment to remember the what our constitution stands for: the rule of law, and equality under the law for all. Because our constitution is only as strong as we are willing to defend it, and the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

Happy Fourth of July!

