NEW ORLEANS — There are two things New Orleanians like most — enjoying life here, and complaining about life here.

At Thanksgiving time, let’s count some of our blessings.

The governor’s race is over — and so is the constant barrage of attack ads.

The Saints are 9-and-2, and LSU is 11-and-0. Who dat! And “Geaux Tigers.”

We got through hurricane season in one piece. Whew!

Crime is always a concern, but the city’s murder rate continues to fall below last year’s historic low.

And, the new airport is open, even if the road there and back isn’t complete yet. Everyone agrees the new airport is a big improvement over the old one.

Let’s count our personal blessings as well, and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

