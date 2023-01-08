Clancy's Commentary: Councilmembers say NOPD chief search has been too secretive

Mayor Cantrell has narrowed her choice down to three, including interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, but she offers no specific deadline for making her pick.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s rarely easy to pick a new police chief in New Orleans. But I can’t recall any search that has taken as long as Mayor Cantrell is taking to replace former Chief Shaun Ferguson.

It’s been almost eight months since Ferguson announced his retirement. Cantrell has narrowed her choice down to three, including interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, but she offers no specific deadline for making her pick.

Even then, the City Council will do its own vetting and decide whether to approve or reject the mayor’s nominee.

The council already has complained that the mayor’s process has been too secretive. Based on what we do know, all three finalists could have a tough time getting council approval.