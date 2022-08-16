Clancy: Consent decree hearing could be a turning point for New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and police brass head to federal court tomorrow in the wake of Cantrell blaming a federal consent decree for the recent spike in cops leaving.

NEW ORLEANS — Getting out of a federal consent decree is no easy task.

Mayor Cantrell has learned that lesson the hard way.

NOPD has been under a consent decree for 10 years, and Cantrell’s frustration with the intense oversight is obvious. She recently blamed the rash of police resignations on the decree, even as she touts the city’s progress in satisfying its requirements.

Days after Cantrell’s rant, federal Judge Susie Morgan scheduled a hearing for tomorrow. Judge Morgan knows the city would love to get out from under the decree. She has noted NOPD’s progress as well as its longstanding, persistent problems.

Tomorrow’s hearing could be a turning point, or it could be one more hard-learned lesson for the mayor.