Clancy's Commentary: Hard Rock collapse site a monument to corruption, incompetence

The two-year anniversary of the Hard Rock Hotel Collapse brings to mind the many failures that led to the tragedy.

NEW ORLEANS — Not all anniversaries are happy occasions.

Two years ago today, the unfinished Hard Rock Hotel collapsed, killing three people and triggering a raft of investigations and finger-pointing.

It also exposed a toxic trifecta of official corruption, incompetence and entropy at City Hall — much of which appears to remain.

Meanwhile, all that remains of the Hard Rock is a vacant plot of land and blocks of orange netting and cones that, two years later, continue to close off major downtown streets.

That, too, reflects City Hall's inability to make things right, or even just to clean up a mess.