Clancy: Geaux Tigers! But geaux safely

As college athletic conferences decide whether to postpone or even cancel their football seasons, all eyes are on LSU and the SEC.

NEW ORLEANS — Like most of you, I love watching the LSU Tigers play football. But this year, “Geaux Tigers” takes on a whole new meaning.

As universities grapple with COVID-19, we as fans have to ask ourselves: Is it really fair of us to expect coaches and student athletes to put themselves at serious risk for our enjoyment?

Yes, football raises lots of money for LSU, but what drives that economic engine is fans like us. Without fans watching, the money dries up.

LSU and SEC officials no doubt will factor these and other concerns into their decision regarding the start of football season. As fans, we have to adjust not only our expectations, but also our priorities.