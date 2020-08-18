Clancy: If mail-in voting ain't broke, don't fix it

State lawmakers this week will consider a plan for the Nov. 3 election that rolls back early voting opportunities and mail balloting from the elections just held.

NEW ORLEANS — We’ve all heard the old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

That wisdom should apply to the expanded early voting and mail balloting used in Saturday’s general election. That election featured two weeks of early voting, and expanded mail balloting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it came off without a hitch.

Yet, for reasons that can only be political, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has submitted a plan for the Nov. 3 election that reduces early voting from two weeks to 10 days, and severely limits COVID-related mail-in voting.