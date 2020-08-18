Clancy: If mail-in voting ain't broke, don't fix it

NEW ORLEANS — We’ve all heard the old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
That wisdom should apply to the expanded early voting and mail balloting used in Saturday’s general election. That election featured two weeks of early voting, and expanded mail balloting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it came off without a hitch.
Yet, for reasons that can only be political, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has submitted a plan for the Nov. 3 election that reduces early voting from two weeks to 10 days, and severely limits COVID-related mail-in voting.
Presidential elections produce the highest turnouts. If anything, voters have more, not fewer, opportunities to vote. The plan Louisiana just used for the summer elections ain’t broken. Ardoin and lawmakers shouldn’t fix it.