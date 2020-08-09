x
Clancy: Economic hardship is temporary, death is final

Governor John Bel Edwards has not yet decided whether to keep Louisiana in Phase 2 of reopening.

NEW ORLEANS — If crisis management were easy, we’d all be mayors and governors. The truth is leading a state through the Covid pandemic forces governors to choose between public health and economic recovery. 

Our governor, like most others, puts public health first. He’s right to do so.

While some parts of our state are doing better than others, the White House coronavirus task force puts all of southeast Louisiana in the “heightened alert” category.

Gov. Edwards, like other governors, has based all his reopening decisions on the White House recommendations, knowing that the virus does not respect political boundaries. 

It’s a painful choice, but in the end, we can and will recover from economic hardship. Death, on the other hand, is final.

