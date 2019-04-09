NEW ORLEANS — Now that labor day is behind us, the political season is kicking into high gear.

That's the topic of this week's commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit Columnist Clancy DuBos.

Labor Day traditionally kicks off election season, but we don't need a calendar to remind us of that. Our TVs and cellphones are blowing up with political advertisements.



The October 12 primary is less than six weeks away. Early voting starts later this month, on September 28. That's only three-and-a-half weeks from now.



The ballot includes elections for governor, statewide offices, state legislature, and hundreds of parishes offices outside New Orleans. Voters also will decide the fate of four proposed constitutional amendments.

Louisiana is one of only three states electing their governors this year, which puts us in the national spotlight. With so much at stake, we need to pay close attention as well.

