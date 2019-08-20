NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday, former governor Kathleen Blanco passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Blanco will be remembered for much more than being the state's first female governor. Here's Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy Dubos.

RELATED: Former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco dies at 76

I rarely make predictions, but I think history will be kind to Kathleen Blanco.

She pushed through some of Louisiana's most significant political reforms. Without her support, we wouldn't have combined local levee boards into a single flood protection authority. Same goes for combining New Orleans' seven assessors' offices into one.

Perhaps the most important reforms that Blanco advocated were those dealing with education. Even though she was elected with solid support from the local teachers union, she championed reforms that made New Orleans a national model for charter schools.

Above all, Kathleen Blanco maintained her dignity and grace in the face of adversity and criticism. She set an example that many today should follow.

Can't see the video? (Click here)

MORE

Former governor Kathleen Blanco put education first

Blanco will be fourth Louisiana governor to lie in state at Capitol

Clancy DuBos remembers former governor Kathleen Blanco

Kathleen Blanco to lie in state at Louisiana Capitol Thursday

'She never gave up:' Remembering Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's first female governor

Louisiana mourns passing of Kathleen Blanco, state's first female governor

Gov. Edwards on Kathleen Blanco: 'She stands among the giants'

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!