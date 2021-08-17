Clancy: How many have to die before anti-vaxxers will get a shot?

Louisiana’s death toll from Covid continues to climb, with no end in sight.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has set another new record.

In the past week, we had the highest rate of Covid deaths per capita in the country. We also have more than 3,000 people in hospitals with Covid. So I have some questions for those who continue to defy medical experts and refuse get vaccinated:

How many deaths are acceptable? How many? A thousand? Ten thousand? How many will it take for you to get vaccinated?

I have a suggested number: One. Just one — especially if that one is your spouse, your parent, or your child. And if that wouldn’t convince you, don’t talk to me about your freedom. Because no one has the right to endanger others. Not even one’s own family.

