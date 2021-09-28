Clancy: Hurricane Ida response is another federal failure

It’s been more than four weeks since Hurricane Ida decimated much of south Louisiana, and thousands are still without homes and basic living necessities.

NEW ORLEANS — You’d think FEMA would have learned its lesson after its Katrina failures. Yet, here we are again, 16 years later, and the agency created by Congress to handle disasters still can’t muster a response to a major catastrophe — and a humanitarian crisis — right in front of it.

Ultimately, the fault lies with Congress, which is holding south Louisiana hostage in its partisan budget battles. But even before the current gridlock, Congress failed to overhaul the Stafford Act, which ties FEMA in bureaucratic knots when people need immediate help.

So, once again, it’s up to us to help ourselves — and each other. We’re doing that, but let’s also hold our elected members of Congress accountable for yet another federal failure.