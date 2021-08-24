Clancy: Hurricane Laura must not become America's forgotten tragedy

This Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura laying waste to almost all of southwest Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — When Hurricane Katrina hit southeast Louisiana 16 years ago, our neighbors in southwest Louisiana opened their hearts, doors and wallets to help us. So did Congress, thanks to our delegation in Washington. But now, a year after Hurricane Laura wiped out Lake Charles and most of southwest Louisiana, the feds have yet to respond in a meaningful way.

I have no doubt Congress will act soon to help the East Coast areas affected by Tropical Storm Henri. But seriously, wind damage in Rhode Island and floodwater in Manhattan subways are a minor inconvenience compared to the near total devastation in southwest Louisiana.

Congress, FEMA and President Biden must not let Laura’s victims continue to be America’s forgotten tragedy.

