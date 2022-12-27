Clancy: Interim Police Chief Woodfork inherits a department in disarray

Woodfork has worked in several police districts and in several special units. Her father was a cop, and her late uncle was New Orleans’ first Black police chief.

NEW ORLEANS — Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork has inherited a department in disarray as a national search begins for a permanent chief.

Even if she wasn’t Mayor Cantrell’s first choice, Michelle Woodfork was a wise choice for interim police chief. Woodfork has worked in several police districts and in several special units. Her father was a cop, and her late uncle, Warren Woodfork, was New Orleans’ first Black police chief.

Now she’s the first woman to lead N-O-P-D. Woodfork faces three immediate challenges. She must quickly turn around a demoralized, understaffed force. She must earn the confidence of citizens and political leaders — and her fellow cops, as their new leader. And she must navigate the national search process to keep her job.