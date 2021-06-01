Clancy: Jason Williams campaign promises meet the reality of governing

District Attorney Jason Williams faces criticism for his decision to try two juveniles as adults in a murder case.

NEW ORLEANS — Mario Cuomo often said, “You campaign in poetry; you govern in prose.” New Orleans D.A. Jason Williams is learning that lesson.

Williams ran as a staunch progressive, promising never to try juvenile offenders as adults. But, he recently decided to try two juveniles as adults for the murder of a woman during an attempted carjacking in New Orleans East.

Williams now faces criticism from progressives, but praise from others. He defended his decision by noting the “limitations” of the juvenile justice system, which, he says, would have put the young men in jail for only a few years if convicted of taking a life.