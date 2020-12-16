x
Clancy: Keep doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19

As the Covid vaccine begins to roll out across our area, experts warn us to keep taking precautions.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s been three weeks since I’ve done my weekly Commentary. That’s because I had Covid — and I’ve been careful. That’s a measure of how easily the virus spreads.

Something else I can share: I had a relatively mild case, but I still felt sicker than I’ve ever felt in my life. Don’t let anybody tell you Covid is no worse than the flu. I’ve had both, and Covid is much, much worse.

So, even with vaccines on the horizon, we all have to continue doing our part to keep this disease in check. So please, until everyone has been vaccinated, keep wearing a mask, practice social distancing … and have a joyful, blessed – and safe – holiday season.

