Clancy: Lawmakers should make voting easier, not harder

While several other states continue to count votes in the presidential election, Louisiana elections officials finished their work Election Night.

NEW ORLEANS — People everywhere are nervous about the ongoing presidential vote counts. Here in Louisiana, we got it done early and we got it right.

Recent changes in our election laws made voting — and vote counting — easier. We allowed election officials to process — but not count — mail ballots four days before Election Day. We expanded early voting from 7 to 10 days, and we expanded mail balloting, but only slightly. Most important of all, no one alleged any vote fraud.

Unfortunately, these changes were temporary. Without action by state lawmakers, we could easily backslide and become a national embarrassment, like some other states. The lesson is clear: lawmakers should make voting — and vote counting — easier, not more difficult.

