Clancy: Lawsuits against Louisiana residents over post-Katrina funds are shameful

Louisiana is suing several thousand of its own people, saying they misspent Road Home money after Hurricane Katrina.

NEW ORLEANS — South Louisiana folks know that when someone says, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help," it's a lie.

Almost 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, the state is suing thousands of homeowners who got elevation grants under the Road Home program, but couldn't elevate their homes because it cost too much. State officials say the feds are making them sue, even if homeowners clearly spent the money rebuilding and moving back into their homes.

Those homeowners aren't at fault. Road Home rules changed constantly, making it almost impossible to comply with rules that were already Byzantine.

The feds' demands are shameful. People who lost everything deserve better than to be hounded by a government that promised to help.