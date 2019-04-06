NEW ORLEANS — Of course Dooky Chase’s has reopened. Miss Leah would have insisted on that.

Thank goodness, Leah Chase left her mark not only on her restaurant’s kitchen and dining room, but also on the hearts and lives of people all across America.

RELATED: Leah Chase, beloved 'Queen of Creole Cuisine,' dies at 96

She literally fed the Civil Rights Movement at Dooky Chase’s, at great personal risk, because it was illegal for blacks and whites to eat together back then.

She remains a role model and an inspiration to generations that follow.

Like many diners at Dooky Chase’s, I had the great honor of enjoying not only her wonderful food, but also her warm company. Leah Chase may be gone from the kitchen, but she remains forever in our hearts.

