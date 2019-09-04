NEW ORLEANS — Among the bills Louisiana lawmakers will debate in the coming weeks is a proposal to let voters decide whether to raise the minimum wage in our state.

Experts say a living wage is $15 an hour. Individual states can set their own minimums, but Louisiana just uses the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, which took effect 10 years ago.

Governor John Bel Edwards wants to let voters decide if Louisiana should increase its minimum wage to $9 an hour, starting July 2020. Arkansas and Missouri voters recently raised the minimum in their states, and polls consistently show overwhelming voter support for a higher minimum wage in Louisiana.

Unfortunately for low-wage earners, state lawmakers consistently oppose raising it, at the behest of business lobbyists.

Voters will have a chance to keep, promote or toss out all state lawmakers in October. Maybe they’d also like to decide whether to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage.

