Clancy: Louisiana could use a break this hurricane season

June 1 marks the official beginning of hurricane season.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been a tough few years for south Louisiana.

Multiple hurricanes dealt successive blows to our economy, our coastline and our way of life. Thousands continue to struggle just to survive in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Ida, and here we are on the threshold of what experts say will be another busy hurricane season.

We've all learned by now not to take anything for granted. So make your evacuation plans now, especially if you have elderly relatives. Stock up on flashlights, batteries, water and nonperishable foods. Keep your vehicles gassed up and be ready to leave on short notice.

And, if you're inclined, pray that we catch a break this year. We sure need it.