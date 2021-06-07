Clancy: Louisiana lawmakers made the right move protecting voters

In the wake of last year’s presidential election, more than a dozen states passed restrictive voting laws. Louisiana did not.

NEW ORLEANS — The right to vote is sacred. Any law that restricts that right unreasonably should be viewed with suspicion. Thankfully, Louisiana lawmakers did not follow the lead of some other states by making it harder for eligible citizens to vote.

In fact, some of our new laws expand voting rights. One adds four days to the early voting period for presidential elections. Another gives voters more time in the voting booth when ballots are long. Yet another makes it easier for convicted felons to vote after serving their sentences.