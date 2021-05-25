Clancy: Louisiana State Police needs top-to-bottom reform

The murder of George Floyd by police one year ago today resonates across America, along with calls for justice in the LSP killing of Ronald Greene.

NEW ORLEANS — As America marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, Louisiana State Police faces its own reckoning for the killing of Ronald Greene two years ago.

Only in recent days have we learned that State Police covered up Greene’s killing by not releasing bodycam footage of troopers tasing and beating him as he pleaded for his life.

The scandal of a State Police cover-up has brought national attention and outrage, and calls for justice on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. State and federal agencies are conducting criminal investigations into Greene’s death, but that process takes time.