Clancy: Louisiana State Police needs top-to-bottom reform

NEW ORLEANS — As America marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, Louisiana State Police faces its own reckoning for the killing of Ronald Greene two years ago.
Only in recent days have we learned that State Police covered up Greene’s killing by not releasing bodycam footage of troopers tasing and beating him as he pleaded for his life.
The scandal of a State Police cover-up has brought national attention and outrage, and calls for justice on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. State and federal agencies are conducting criminal investigations into Greene’s death, but that process takes time.
Meanwhile, the governor needs to implement top-to-bottom reforms at the State Police. That measure of justice can and should happen quickly.