Clancy: Louisiana's $4 billion surplus a huge opportunity — don't waste it

Governor John Bel Edwards is urging lawmakers to invest Louisiana record-breaking surplus in education and infrastructure.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has an embarrassment of riches, almost $4 billion in extra state and federal money. Some of that money is dedicated, but most of it can be spent — or invested.

We haven't had a big surplus in decades, but history warns us against spending surpluses on pet projects rather than investing them in things like big-ticket infrastructure and better schools.

Gov. Edwards wants to invest that money, but in the end it's up to lawmakers, who would love to spend that money on pet projects. The only thing that could stop them — is you.

If citizens demand better — loudly and often — lawmakers will respond. If not, we'll probably wind up in a fiscal ditch — again — before we know it.