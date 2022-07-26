Clancy: Low morale is costing NOPD more than low pay

As concerns about crime in New Orleans continue to mount, cops are leaving NOPD in droves.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is hemorrhaging officers, and the main reason isn't low pay. It's low morale.

Ten years ago, New Orleans had more than 1,300 cops. Today, it has less than 1,000. Almost 100 officers have quit this year.

In exit interviews commissioned by NOPD, officers cite punitive discipline, restrictive policies, run-down gear, lack of support from police brass, and internal politics among their main reasons for leaving.

Worst of all, they and others see no signs that things are likely to change.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell continues to stand by Chief Shaun Ferguson, but one City Council member — JP Morrell — has already demanded Ferguson's resignation. If things don't turn around soon, Morrell won't be the only one calling for change at the top.